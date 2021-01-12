Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

