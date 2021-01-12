Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 16,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 17,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.