Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 146,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 175,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

FRGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $366.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.