Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 146,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 175,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.
FRGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $366.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
