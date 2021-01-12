Financial Comparison: Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) vs. Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Ruhnn shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ruhnn and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruhnn and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn $183.01 million 1.36 -$13.06 million N/A N/A Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

Ruhnn has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn -9.60% -3.70% -2.97% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ruhnn has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of March 31, 2020, it owned and operated 19 online stores; and had 168 signed KOLs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

