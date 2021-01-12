Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.89.

FTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

FTT traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.59. The company had a trading volume of 563,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,392. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.21.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 1.5783917 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

