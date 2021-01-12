FIO Protocol Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $808,748.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001110 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00041011 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 736,661,025 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

