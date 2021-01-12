Firo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.26 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00011152 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $44.35 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,829.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.87 or 0.03137719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00393690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.25 or 0.01332900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00553729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00472479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00286338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020660 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,956 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.