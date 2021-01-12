First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.91

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.91 and traded as high as $53.65. First American Financial shares last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 460,438 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. BidaskClub cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

