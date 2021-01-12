First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Trading 2.9% Higher

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

About First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH)

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

