First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,604,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,810.0 days.
FCXXF remained flat at $$10.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $16.55.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
