First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,252 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. 5,772,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

