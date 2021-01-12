First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.77. 2,037,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,783. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.63. The stock has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

