First Hawaiian Bank Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.09. 25,772,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The company has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.