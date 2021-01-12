First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.20 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,761,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $466,857,000 after acquiring an additional 88,532 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

