First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

