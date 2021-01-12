First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,566 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Amgen by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.44. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

