First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,889 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NIKE by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

