First Hawaiian Bank Sells 445 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $20.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,746.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,770.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,611.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

