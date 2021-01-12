First Hawaiian Bank Sells 82,445 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,445 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 53,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 438,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 154,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. 14,721,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.