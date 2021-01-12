First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,687,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.