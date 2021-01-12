First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 871,071 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.95. 89,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,409. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

