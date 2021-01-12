First PREMIER Bank Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

VEA stock remained flat at $$48.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 224,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,033. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.