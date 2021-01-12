First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,477. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.