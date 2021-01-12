First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.71

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 1425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,274,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after purchasing an additional 518,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 405,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 330,895 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 461,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 330,145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4,665,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 326,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 326,569 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

