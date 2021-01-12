First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 447.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,226,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after buying an additional 385,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

