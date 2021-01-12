First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 447.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FDEU stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
