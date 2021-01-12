First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Up 2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) shares shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.75. 188,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 281,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter.

