First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 355,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,667,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.04. 766,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,534. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

