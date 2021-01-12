First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.78% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTRI opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

