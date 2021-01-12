First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.40

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 60536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.