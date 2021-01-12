First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.24. 2,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

