First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 84.9% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 21,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,884.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 140,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period.

