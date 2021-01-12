First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) Shares Down 0%

Shares of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

Get First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that is designed to objectively identify and select 100 stocks from the universe of stocks, to which Value Line assigns a #1 ranking in the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System (the Ranking System).

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.