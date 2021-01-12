First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.99

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.99 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 42992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $459,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

