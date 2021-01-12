FirstBlood (1ST) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.74 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $10.74 million and $212.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00374590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.17 or 0.04311940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

