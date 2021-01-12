FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. BidaskClub lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $239,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

