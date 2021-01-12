Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.37. 577,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 615,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $622.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. Analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 416,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

