Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE FVRR opened at $235.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $237.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.