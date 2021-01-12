FLETA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335,849.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. FLETA has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $335,849.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00379723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.93 or 0.04250923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,704,308 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

