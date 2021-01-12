Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 773.7% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FRCEF stock remained flat at $$4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fletcher Building from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

