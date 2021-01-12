Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.65

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flex LNG stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,043 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Flex LNG worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

