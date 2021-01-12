Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 15,660.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLXT opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

