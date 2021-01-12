Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 15,660.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLXT opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
