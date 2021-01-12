FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.05. Approximately 8,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 60,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.