FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.11 and last traded at $148.85. Approximately 10,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $149.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.