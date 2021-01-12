FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. FLO has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $31,937.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 119.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.