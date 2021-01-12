Flowchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,722.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Flowchain has a market cap of $13,602.05 and $1,722.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 65.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00371971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.56 or 0.04280682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

