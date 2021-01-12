FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in December

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLSmidth & Co. A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FLIDF remained flat at $$37.25 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

