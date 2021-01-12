Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £171 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) has been given a £171 ($223.41) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £102.54 ($133.97).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £156.10 ($203.95) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a fifty-two week high of £162.90 ($212.83). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £147.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £27.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.19.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

