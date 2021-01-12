Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 270.0% in December

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.37. 9,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,704. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDYPY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

