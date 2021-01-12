FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FLYLF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.44.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

