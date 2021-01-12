FlypMe Market Cap Hits $702,957.83 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. FlypMe has a market cap of $702,957.83 and approximately $12,762.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.37 or 0.04156176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00339715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

